5 simple ways to fix your posture 

Maintaining a good posture is key to overall wellness. It reduces back pain, improves breathing, and boosts your confidence. For beginners, getting the basics of a proper posture can be a game-changer in their daily lives. Here, we have listed five simple tips to help you start your journey to better posture. They are easy to follow and can change how you feel all day.

Drive 1 Stand tall with confidence Standing tall is one of the simplest ways to work on your posture. Imagine a string is pulling you up from the top of your head, aligning your spine naturally. Keep your shoulders relaxed, and make sure you're not slouching forward. Not only does this position improve how you look physically, it also increases your self-assurance by making you look more confident.

Drive 2 Sit smart at your desk While sitting at a desk, make sure both feet are flat on the floor and knees at a right angle. If possible, use an ergonomic chair to support your lower back. Adjust your chair height so that your eyes are at level with the top third of the computer screen, reducing strain on neck muscles.

Drive 3 Engage your core muscles Engaging core muscles is also essential to maintain a good posture. When your core muscles are strong, they support your spine, and put less pressure on your lower back areas. Add exercises like planks or yoga poses in your daily routine to build core strength, over a period of time.

Drive 4 Take regular breaks from sitting Prolonged sitting can lead to poor posture habits over time. This happens since muscle fatigue or stiffness sets in after long periods, without movement breaks taken regularly throughout workdays or leisure activities alike. Aim for short walks every hour if possible. This will help keep blood flowing properly, while also giving tired muscles much-needed relief from constant pressure exerted upon them during extended periods spent seated continuously without interruption whatsoever.