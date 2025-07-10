How to fold towels like a pro

Folding towels like a hospitality professional can enhance the appearance of your bathroom and lend an air of sophistication to your home. The craft of towel folding is not merely about appearance; it also guarantees optimal storage and easy accessibility. By perfecting a few easy tricks, you could attain that crisp, clean appearance commonly seen in hotels and spas. Here are some useful tips to fold towels like a pro.

Basic technique Mastering the basic fold The basic fold serves as the foundation for all other towel folding techniques. Begin by laying the towel flat on a surface. Fold it in half lengthwise and then fold it again widthwise. This technique results in a neat rectangle, which is easy to stack or hang. The trick is to ensure each edge aligns perfectly for that professional look.

Spa roll technique Creating the spa roll The spa roll technique gives towels an inviting look that we often see in luxury hotels. Start by laying the towel flat, then fold one corner diagonally toward the center, making a triangle at one end. Roll tightly from one end to another, making sure there are no wrinkles or loose edges. This not only looks appealing but also saves a lot of space.

Tri-fold technique Perfecting the tri-fold method The tri-fold method provides style and functionality in equal measures, perfect for displaying towels on racks or shelves. Simply lay your towel flat and fold each long side towards the center so that they overlap slightly in thirds. Fold once more from top to bottom or bottom to top as per preference. This technique gives an elegant presentation while remaining easy to use.