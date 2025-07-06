Word of the Day: Edible 

"Edible" is an adjective that means something is safe to eat or fit for consumption. It is often used to describe food, plants, or other items that are not harmful if eaten. If something is edible, it won't make you sick and is meant to be eaten.

Origin Origin of the word The word "edible" comes from the Latin word edibilis, which means "fit to eat." It entered the English language in the 15th century. Over time, it became a common word used to talk about food, wild plants, and even decorative items that look like food but are safe to eat.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'edible' Some common adjective synonyms for edible include: eatable, consumable, digestible, safe to eat, palatable, and nourishing. These words are used to describe things that can be eaten without harm. Some focus on taste, while others emphasize safety or nutrition, but they all relate to food or food-like things.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how "edible" is used in different ways: "These berries are 'edible,' but others in the forest are poisonous." "The flowers on the cake are real and 'edible.'" "Always check if mushrooms are 'edible' before picking them in the wild."