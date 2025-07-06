Word of the Day: Slumber

"Slumber" is a noun that means sleep, usually calm, peaceful, or gentle sleep. It's often used in a soft or poetic way, especially when describing someone resting quietly. Writers and poets use this word to give a dreamy, comforting feel to sleep-related moments or bedtime scenes.

Origin Origin of the word "Slumber" comes from Middle English slumeren, related to the word sleep. It has been used since the 14th century. Originally, it described light or restful sleep. Over time, it became a gentle way to talk about sleeping, especially in stories, poems, or comforting language.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'slumber' Some common noun synonyms for slumber include: sleep, nap, rest, doze, snooze, shut-eye, catnap, forty winks, and siesta. These words all refer to a period of sleep, whether it's a full night's rest or a short, refreshing nap during the day. Most of them suggest calm, light, or peaceful sleep.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how "slumber" is used in different ways: "She fell into a deep 'slumber' by the fireplace." "The baby 'slumbered' peacefully in the crib." "They were woken from their 'slumber' by the sound of thunder."