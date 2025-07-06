Word of the Day: Refute 

"Refute" is a verb that means to prove something is wrong or false, usually an idea, statement, or argument. It is often used in debates, discussions, or writing when someone shows evidence or facts that clearly go against what another person has said or claimed.

Origin Origin of the word The word "refute" comes from the Latin word refutare, meaning "to drive back" or "to disprove." It entered the English language in the 16th century and has been commonly used in academic and legal settings. Over time, it became a strong word for responding to false claims or incorrect beliefs.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'refute' Some common verb synonyms for refute include: disprove, deny, contradict, reject, counter, oppose, rebut, and invalidate. These verbs are used when you show that something is not true or provide facts that go against another idea. They help express disagreement in a clear and logical way.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how "refute" is used in different sentences: "She 'refuted' the rumor with proof from her report." "The scientist 'refuted' the old theory with new research." "He tried to 'refute' the claim, but lacked evidence."