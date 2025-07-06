Page Loader
Word of the Day: Nocturnal
By Simran Jeet
Jul 06, 2025
03:54 pm
"Nocturnal" is an adjective that describes anything that happens at night or is active during the nighttime. It is most often used to talk about animals like owls, bats, or cats that sleep during the day and are awake and busy when it's dark outside.

Origin of the word

The word "nocturnal" comes from the Latin word nocturnus, meaning "of the night." It entered the English language in the late 15th century. Over time, it became widely used to describe animals, habits, or even people who stay up or do most of their activities after sunset.

Synonyms for 'nocturnal'

Some adjective synonyms for nocturnal include: night-active, nighttime, after-dark, night-loving, late-night, and evening-based. These words describe creatures or actions that mostly take place during the night. They are useful when writing about behavior, wildlife, sleep patterns, or night-time environments.

Sentence usage

Here are a few ways to use "nocturnal" in sentences: "Owls are 'nocturnal' and hunt mostly at night." "My cat behaves like a 'nocturnal' animal, sleeping all day." "Bats are 'nocturnal' mammals that use echolocation to fly in the dark."

Why use the word 

"Nocturnal" adds a clear, specific meaning when describing anything related to nighttime. It helps readers picture animals that come out in the dark or people who are most active at night. Whether you're writing a story, science article, or diary, it's a helpful word to describe nighttime life or habits.