Word of the Day: Nocturnal

"Nocturnal" is an adjective that describes anything that happens at night or is active during the nighttime. It is most often used to talk about animals like owls, bats, or cats that sleep during the day and are awake and busy when it's dark outside.

Origin Origin of the word The word "nocturnal" comes from the Latin word nocturnus, meaning "of the night." It entered the English language in the late 15th century. Over time, it became widely used to describe animals, habits, or even people who stay up or do most of their activities after sunset.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'nocturnal' Some adjective synonyms for nocturnal include: night-active, nighttime, after-dark, night-loving, late-night, and evening-based. These words describe creatures or actions that mostly take place during the night. They are useful when writing about behavior, wildlife, sleep patterns, or night-time environments.

Usage Sentence usage Here are a few ways to use "nocturnal" in sentences: "Owls are 'nocturnal' and hunt mostly at night." "My cat behaves like a 'nocturnal' animal, sleeping all day." "Bats are 'nocturnal' mammals that use echolocation to fly in the dark."