Word of the Day: Linger

"Linger" is a verb that means to stay in a place longer than expected or to take more time to leave. It can also describe a feeling, scent, or memory that stays around for a while. The word often gives a sense of slowness, warmth, or hesitation.

Origin Origin of the word "Linger" comes from the Middle English word lengeren, meaning "to dwell or delay," which is related to the word long. It has been used since the 14th century. Originally, it meant to delay or remain behind. Today, it still carries that sense of staying on, whether physically, emotionally, or mentally.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'linger' Some common verb synonyms for linger include: stay, remain, wait, pause, loiter, delay, drift, and hang around. These words are used when someone or something doesn't leave right away. They often suggest moving slowly, holding on to a moment, or not wanting to go.

Usage Sentence usage Here are a few examples of how "linger" is used: "She 'lingered' at the door, not wanting to say goodbye." "The scent of flowers 'lingered' in the air long after he left." "Memories of that day still 'linger' in my mind."