Starting your day with a few simple stretches can give you an energy boost and prepare you for the day ahead. Stretching in the morning increases blood circulation, improves flexibility, and eases muscle tension. For beginners, adding a few easy stretches to their morning routine can bring a noticeable difference to how they feel throughout the day. Here are five beginner-friendly stretches that can enhance your morning energy.

Drive 1 Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch is an excellent way to warm up your spine and relieve back tension. Start on all fours with your hands placed under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling (cow position). Exhale as you round your spine, tucking in your chin and tailbone (cat position). Repeat this sequence five to 10 times to increase spinal flexibility.

Drive 2 Standing forward bend The standing forward bend works wonders for stretching the hamstrings and easing tension in the neck and shoulders. Stand with feet hip-width apart, inhale deeply, then exhale as you bend forward from the hips. Let gravity pull you down gently while keeping knees slightly bent if needed. Hold this position for several breaths before slowly rolling back up to standing.

Drive 3 Child's pose Child's pose is a calming stretch that eases the body while focusing on the hips, thighs, and ankles. Kneel with big toes touching; sit back on your heels. Extend arms forward or beside you with palms up or down for comfort. Hold for several deep breaths, allowing relaxation before proceeding with your day.

Drive 4 Seated spinal twist The seated spinal twist improves digestion and spinal mobility. Sit with crossed legs, maintaining an even base. Place your right hand behind you and left hand on your right knee. Twist towards the right, using your left arm for support. Hold for a few seconds, then switch sides. Repeat for a full cycle, encouraging internal organ stimulation and flexibility.