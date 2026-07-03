Mindful meditation focuses on being present in the moment without judgment

Feeling stressed? Try these simple relaxation tips

By Vinita Jain 10:10 am Jul 03, 202610:10 am

What's the story

In today's fast-paced world, finding moments of calm can be a challenge. However, incorporating simple relaxation techniques into your daily routine can significantly enhance your well-being. These practices are not only easy to learn but also require minimal time and resources, making them accessible to everyone. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refresh your routine, these techniques offer practical ways to reduce stress and promote relaxation.