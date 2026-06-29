Choosing fresh ridge gourd is key to a tasty soup

The easy way to cook ridge gourd soup

By Vinita Jain 10:08 pm Jun 29, 202610:08 pm

What's the story

Ridge gourd, a staple in many kitchens, is known for its mild flavor and nutritional benefits. This vegetable can be transformed into a delicious soup that not only warms the soul but also provides essential nutrients. The creamy texture of the soup makes it an inviting dish for all ages. Here's a simple guide to preparing ridge gourd soup, highlighting its unique qualities and how to make it appealing.