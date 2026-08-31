How to keep your food fresh during monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon season often brings an abundance of fresh produce, but it also poses challenges in preserving these items. With humidity levels rising, fruits and vegetables can spoil quickly if not stored properly. However, there are several cost-effective ways to keep your produce fresh throughout the monsoon. By employing simple techniques, you can reduce waste and make the most of your seasonal bounty without breaking the bank.
Tip 1
Use airtight containers
Airtight containers are a simple, yet effective way to keep moisture out and keep your fruits and vegetables fresh.
Glass or plastic containers with tight-fitting lids can keep produce from getting exposed to excess humidity.
This trick is especially useful for items like grains, nuts, and dried fruits that are prone to spoilage in humid conditions.
Tip 2
Utilize natural dehumidifiers
Natural dehumidifiers like salt or charcoal can absorb excess moisture from the air inside your pantry or kitchen cabinet.
Place bowls of salt or activated charcoal near stored produce to keep humidity levels low.
These inexpensive materials can help keep your food fresh without the need for expensive electronic dehumidifiers.
Tip 3
Store produce separately
Different fruits and vegetables release varying amounts of ethylene gas, which can speed up ripening and spoilage when mixed together.
Store ethylene-sensitive items separately from those that produce it abundantly.
For example, keep bananas away from apples and tomatoes to prevent premature ripening.
This simple separation trick can extend the shelf life of your produce significantly.
Tip 4
Employ vinegar wash technique
A vinegar wash is an effective way to kill bacteria and mold spores on the surface of fruits and vegetables, which are more likely to flourish in humid conditions.
Mix one part vinegar with three parts water, and soak the produce for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly with water.
This inexpensive trick helps keep your produce fresh longer by reducing microbial growth.
Tip 5
Use newspaper wrapping method
Wrapping individual pieces of fruit or vegetable in newspaper before storing them in a cool place can help absorb excess moisture effectively.
It prevents direct contact with humid air, which could cause them to rot quickly otherwise.
This method works particularly well for items like potatoes, onions, and garlic, which need to be kept dry to stay fresh.