#TechBytes: How to print web pages using 'Print' option
What's the story
Printing web pages directly from your browser can be a quick and efficient way to get hard copies of content. Whether you want to save an article, a recipe, or any other online information, the built-in print option in most browsers makes it easy. Here's how you can use this feature effectively, without any unnecessary complications or additional software.
Tip 1
Accessing the print option
To access the print option, simply press Ctrl + P (or Command + P on Mac) while viewing the desired web page. This keyboard shortcut opens the print dialog box immediately. Alternatively, you can click on the three-dot menu icon usually located at the top right corner of your browser window and select "Print" from the dropdown menu.
Tip 2
Adjusting print settings
Once the print dialog box opens, you can adjust various settings to suit your needs. Choose between portrait or landscape orientation, adjust margins, and select specific pages if you don't want to print everything. You can also choose between printing in color or black-and-white depending on your preference and printer capabilities.
Tip 3
Previewing before printing
Most browsers provide a preview feature that lets you see how the printed page will look before actually printing it. This is an important step as it lets you check if all elements of the web page are displayed properly and make any necessary adjustments. By previewing first, you can avoid wasting paper and ink on unwanted prints.
Tip 4
Saving as PDF instead of printing
If you don't want a physical copy but still want to save a web page for later reference, consider using the "Save as PDF" option available in many browsers' print dialogs. This way, you can store an electronic version of the page on your device without having to print it out physically.