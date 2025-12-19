TechBytes: How to print web pages using 'Print' option

Printing web pages directly from your browser can be a quick and efficient way to get hard copies of content. Whether you want to save an article, a recipe, or any other online information, the built-in print option in most browsers makes it easy. Here's how you can use this feature effectively, without any unnecessary complications or additional software.

Tip 1 Accessing the print option To access the print option, simply press Ctrl + P (or Command + P on Mac) while viewing the desired web page. This keyboard shortcut opens the print dialog box immediately. Alternatively, you can click on the three-dot menu icon usually located at the top right corner of your browser window and select "Print" from the dropdown menu.

Tip 2 Adjusting print settings Once the print dialog box opens, you can adjust various settings to suit your needs. Choose between portrait or landscape orientation, adjust margins, and select specific pages if you don't want to print everything. You can also choose between printing in color or black-and-white depending on your preference and printer capabilities.

Tip 3 Previewing before printing Most browsers provide a preview feature that lets you see how the printed page will look before actually printing it. This is an important step as it lets you check if all elements of the web page are displayed properly and make any necessary adjustments. By previewing first, you can avoid wasting paper and ink on unwanted prints.