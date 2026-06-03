How to grow peppermint in water

Propagating peppermint in water is an easy and rewarding way to grow your own supply of this aromatic herb. The process involves taking cuttings from an existing plant and placing them in water until roots develop. This method is ideal for beginners, as it requires minimal resources and provides visible results within a few weeks. With proper care, you can have healthy peppermint plants ready for planting in soil or keeping them thriving in water.

Tip 1 Selecting the right cutting Choosing the right cutting is key to successful propagation. Pick healthy stems with no signs of disease or damage. Ideally, choose semi-hardwood cuttings that are four to six inches long, with at least two sets of leaves. Trim just below a node, the point where leaves attach, and remove lower leaves to prevent rot when submerged in water.

Tip 2 Preparing the water container The container you use should be clean and clear so you can monitor root development. Glass jars or vases work well, as they allow sunlight to reach the cuttings while keeping them submerged. Fill the container with room-temperature water, ensuring that at least one node is submerged, but not all leaves.

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Tip 3 Maintaining optimal conditions Place your container in a spot with bright, indirect sunlight to encourage growth without scorching the leaves. Change the water every few days to keep it fresh and oxygenated, which promotes faster root growth. Keep an eye on temperature; peppermint prefers cooler conditions between 18 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

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