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Grow your own thyme with this paper towel hack

By Simran Jeet 11:04 am Jun 23, 202611:04 am

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Propagating thyme using kitchen paper towels is an easy and effective method to grow this aromatic herb at home. The technique involves using simple materials, which are easily available in most households, to get new thyme plants from existing ones. By following this method, you can enjoy the fresh flavor of homegrown thyme without investing in expensive gardening tools or supplies. Here is how you can propagate thyme using kitchen paper towels.