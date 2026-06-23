Grow your own thyme with this paper towel hack
What's the story
Propagating thyme using kitchen paper towels is an easy and effective method to grow this aromatic herb at home. The technique involves using simple materials, which are easily available in most households, to get new thyme plants from existing ones. By following this method, you can enjoy the fresh flavor of homegrown thyme without investing in expensive gardening tools or supplies. Here is how you can propagate thyme using kitchen paper towels.
Tip 1
Selecting healthy thyme cuttings
To start, select healthy cuttings from an established thyme plant. Look for stems that are green and firm, avoiding any that appear wilted or discolored. Ideally, each cutting should be about four inches long, with several leaves attached. This will ensure that the cutting has enough energy to root successfully.
Tip 2
Preparing the kitchen paper towel
Next, take a clean kitchen paper towel and dampen it slightly with water. It should be moist, but not dripping wet. Lay the damp towel flat on a surface, and place the thyme cuttings evenly spaced out on top of it. Make sure that the leaves of each cutting are not touching the paper towel directly, as excess moisture can cause rot.
Tip 3
Wrapping and securing the cuttings
Carefully fold the edges of the paper towel over the thyme cuttings, encasing them securely inside. This creates a mini-greenhouse effect, trapping moisture around the cuttings without making them overly wet. Use a rubber band or string to hold everything together, if needed, but make sure it's not too tight to restrict airflow.
Tip 4
Monitoring moisture levels regularly
Check your setup every few days to ensure it stays moist enough for rooting, but not overly wet. If necessary, mist lightly with water, or replace with a fresh damp paper towel if it dries out completely. After one to two weeks, roots should start developing from your thyme cuttings' base, indicating they are ready for transplanting into soil pots.