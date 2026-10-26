Laptop battery acting up? Try these simple calibration tips
What's the story
Calibrating your laptop's battery is an essential task that ensures accurate battery life readings and optimal performance. It helps in maintaining the health of the battery over time. By following a few simple steps, you can ensure that your laptop's battery is functioning at its best. Here are five practical tips to help you calibrate your laptop's battery effectively, ensuring it lasts longer and performs better.
Tip 1
Fully charge your laptop
Before you start calibrating, make sure your laptop is fully charged.
Plug it in, and allow it to charge until it hits 100%. This step is important, as it ensures that the calibration process starts with a completely charged battery.
Once fully charged, leave the laptop plugged in for an additional hour to ensure the charge is stable.
Tip 2
Adjust power settings
Next, adjust your laptop's power settings to maximize calibration efficiency.
Go into the Control Panel or Settings menu, and select a power plan that minimizes energy consumption, like Power Saver or Balanced.
This will help drain the battery slowly and evenly during the calibration process.
Tip 3
Disconnect external devices
Disconnect any external devices connected to your laptop, such as USB drives or external monitors.
These devices can draw power from the battery and interfere with its discharge rate during calibration.
By disconnecting them, you ensure that all energy goes into powering your laptop's internal components.
Tip 4
Allow complete discharge
Once you have adjusted power settings and disconnected external devices, allow your laptop to completely discharge its battery.
Use it normally until it shuts down automatically due to low power.
Avoid forcing shutdowns, and let it run out of power naturally for accurate results.
Tip 5
Recharge without interruption
After your laptop shuts down from low battery, plug it back in without interruption until it reaches 100% charge again.
Avoid using it during this time by keeping it plugged in continuously until fully charged again, as per normal usage patterns, like using sleep mode instead of shutting down completely.