Make your clay cookware last longer with these tips
What's the story
Seasoning clay cookware is essential to preserve its quality and enhance the flavors of your food. The process creates a natural non-stick surface, making it easier to cook and clean. Unlike metal cookware, clay requires a different approach to seasoning. Knowing the right techniques can help you maintain your clay pots and pans for years. Here are some practical tips to season your clay cookware properly.
Tip 1
Clean your cookware thoroughly
Before you start seasoning, it is important to clean your clay cookware properly.
Use warm water and a soft sponge or cloth to remove any dust or residue from the manufacturing process.
Do not use soap as it can seep into the porous material of the clay.
Once cleaned, let it air dry completely before proceeding with the seasoning process.
Tip 2
Use natural oils for seasoning
Natural oils like olive oil or coconut oil are perfect for seasoning clay cookware.
Take a small amount of oil and spread it evenly over the surface of the cookware with a cloth or paper towel.
Make sure that the oil covers all areas without being too thick. This layer will create a protective barrier when heated.
Tip 3
Heat slowly for best results
Heating your oiled clay cookware slowly is key to effective seasoning.
Place it in a cold oven and set the temperature to low (around 150 degrees Fahrenheit).
Gradually increase the heat over 30 minutes to an hour, depending on your oven's capabilities.
This slow heating allows the oil to bond with the clay, creating an effective non-stick surface.
Tip 4
Allow cookware to cool naturally
After reaching the desired temperature, turn off the oven and let your cookware cool naturally inside without opening the door immediately.
This gradual cooling process helps prevent cracking by reducing thermal shock on the material.
Once cooled completely, check if any excess oil remains on the surface; if so, wipe off gently with a clean cloth before using again.
Tip 5
Regular maintenance tips
To keep your seasoned clay cookware in top condition, avoid soaking it in water after use and clean it with warm water and a soft sponge.
Re-season it every few months, or when you notice food sticking, by applying a thin layer of oil and heating it slowly in the oven.
This maintains its non-stick surface and extends its lifespan.