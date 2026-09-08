How to protect your books during monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also comes with the threat of humidity and dampness that can wreak havoc on your beloved books. Without proper care, books can get damaged, moldy, or even fall apart. However, with a few simple tips, you can keep your books safe and sound during the rainy months. Here is how you can keep your books safe this monsoon.
Tip 1
Use silica gel packets
Silica gel packets are a great way to absorb moisture in closed spaces like bookshelves.
Just place a few silica gel packets among your books to keep them dry.
They are easily available and cheap, making them a perfect choice for book lovers wanting to protect their collection from humidity damage.
Tip 2
Keep books off the floor
Keeping books off the floor is important during the monsoon when water seepage and splashes are common.
Use shelves or raised platforms to store your books, keeping them safe from direct contact with moisture on the ground.
This simple step can keep your books safe from potential water damage and keep them in good condition throughout the rainy season.
Tip 3
Maintain proper ventilation
Proper ventilation is key to keeping humidity levels in check indoors during monsoon.
Keep windows open whenever possible to allow fresh air to circulate around your book storage area.
You can also use fans or dehumidifiers, if needed, to further reduce indoor humidity levels and protect your books from dampness.
Tip 4
Avoid plastic covers
While plastic covers may seem like an immediate solution against moisture, they can actually trap humidity inside them, causing mold growth on the pages of your books.
Instead of plastic covers, opt for breathable materials like cotton or muslin for individual book protection.
These materials allow air circulation while keeping moisture at bay.
Tip 5
Regularly check for mold
Regularly checking for mold is essential in keeping your book collection safe during monsoon.
Inspect each book regularly for signs of mold or mildew growth, such as discoloration or a musty smell.
If you find any affected areas, clean them immediately with appropriate cleaning solutions designed specifically for paper materials, and ensure proper drying before returning them to storage.