Keep your pump dispensers clean while refilling
What's the story
Refilling pump dispensers at home can be an economical and eco-friendly alternative to buying new ones. By refilling, you not only save money but also contribute to reducing plastic waste. The process is simple and requires only a few basic steps. Whether it's for hand soap, lotion, or cleaning solutions, knowing how to refill these dispensers can help you maintain hygiene while being mindful of the environment.
Supplies needed
Gather necessary supplies
To refill a pump dispenser, first gather all the required supplies.
You will need a clean funnel for pouring liquids without spilling, a measuring cup for accurate liquid measurement, and the product you want to refill.
Make sure that all items are clean and dry before starting the process. This will ensure that no contaminants enter the dispenser during refilling.
Dispenser cleaning
Clean the dispenser thoroughly
Before refilling, it is important to clean the dispenser thoroughly.
Start by unscrewing the pump from the bottle and rinsing it under warm water. Use mild soap if required to remove any residue from previous contents.
Let all parts dry completely before reassembling them.
A clean dispenser prevents cross-contamination and maintains product integrity.
Liquid measurement
Measure liquid accurately
Accurate measurement is key when refilling a pump dispenser to ensure proper use and avoid leaks.
Use a measuring cup to pour the exact amount of liquid required into the bottle.
Overfilling can cause spillage when the pump is screwed back on, while underfilling may not provide enough product per use.
Assembly check
Reassemble and test pump mechanism
Once you have filled your dispenser bottle with the desired product, securely attach the pump mechanism back onto it.
Make sure it is tightly screwed on to prevent leaks during use.
Test the pump by pressing it a few times to ensure proper functionality and that it dispenses the liquid smoothly without any hitches.
Storage tips
Store refilled products properly
Proper storage of refilled products is essential for their longevity and effectiveness.
Keep them away from direct sunlight or extreme temperatures that could alter their composition over time.
Store them upright in a cool place until required again, ensuring they remain effective for their intended use without degradation.