How to regrow herbs from stem

Regrowing supermarket herbs is a simple and cost-effective way to keep your kitchen stocked with fresh flavors. Most herbs can be regrown from kitchen scraps, giving you a sustainable option to cut down on waste. Not only does this practice save money, but it also encourages you to grow your own food. Here is how you can regrow popular herbs from the supermarket.

Tip 1 Regrowing basil from cuttings Basil is another herb that grows easily from cuttings. For this, take a stem cutting with at least two nodes, and place it in a glass of water. Keep it in indirect sunlight, and change the water every few days. In about two weeks, roots will start to develop, and you can transfer the cutting to soil when they are about two inches long.

Tip 2 Propagating mint using water method Mint is another herb that grows well in water. Similar to basil, take a cutting with several leaves, and place it in a jar of water. Make sure the lower leaves are submerged while the upper ones remain above the waterline. Place the jar in indirect sunlight, and change the water every few days. Roots will appear in about 10 days, ready for planting.

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Tip 3 Regrowing cilantro from stem cuttings Cilantro can be regrown by planting its stems directly into soil. Take some firm stems with roots attached, and plant them in moist soil in a small pot or container. Water them lightly, and place them where they get plenty of sunlight but not direct sunlight to avoid wilting. New leaves will sprout within weeks.

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