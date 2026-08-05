Make dull glassware shine with these easy tips

Vinegar is a natural acid that works wonders in removing stubborn stains from glassware.

To use vinegar, mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a bowl. Soak the stained glassware in this solution for about 15 minutes.

After soaking, gently scrub with a soft cloth or sponge to remove any remaining stains.

Rinse thoroughly with warm water and dry with a microfiber cloth for best results.