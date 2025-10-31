How to revamp your bedding on a budget

Revamping bedding essentials doesn't have to be an expensive affair. With a few clever hacks, you can transform your bedroom into a cozy haven without burning a hole in your pocket. From mixing and matching old linens to DIY projects, there are plenty of ways to refresh your space. Here are some practical tips that can help you achieve a stylish look on a budget.

Tip 1 Mix and match old linens Combining old linens can create a unique and personalized look. Try pairing different patterns and colors that complement each other. For instance, use a solid-colored sheet with patterned pillowcases, or vice versa. This way, you can breathe new life into your bedding without spending anything extra. Just make sure the colors harmonize well to maintain a cohesive appearance.

Tip 2 DIY pillow covers for a fresh look Creating your own pillow covers is an easy way to update the look of your bedding. All you need is some fabric, scissors, and a sewing kit or fabric glue for no-sew options. Choose fabrics that match or contrast with your existing linens for an added effect. This way, you can customize the design according to your taste while keeping costs low.

Tip 3 Use throws for added texture Incorporating throws into your bedding arrangement adds both texture and warmth. These versatile pieces can be layered over blankets or used as standalone covers on cooler nights. Opt for throws in different materials like knitted or woven fabrics to add depth to the overall look of your bedroom.

Tip 4 Rearrange furniture for a new perspective Sometimes, all it takes is rearranging furniture to give your bedroom a whole new vibe. Try moving the bed around or changing the position of nightstands and dressers. This simple change can make the room feel more spacious or create new focal points without having to spend a single penny.