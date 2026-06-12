Proper technique is the key to executing somersaults successfully

Master somersaults with these beginner-friendly tips

By Vinita Jain 11:24 am Jun 12, 202611:24 am

What's the story

Somersaults are an integral part of gymnastics, giving a combination of agility, flexibility, and balance. Be it a beginner or a pro, knowing the basics of somersaults can help you improve your performance. In this article, we will take a look at five essential tips that will help you master the art of somersaults. Each tip focuses on a different aspect of the skill, giving you a holistic understanding.