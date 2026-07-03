How to sanitize kitchen counters the right way

Tip 3

Utilize bleach solution cautiously

Bleach is another powerful disinfectant that can be used to sanitize kitchen surfaces, but it needs to be used with caution. Mix one tablespoon of unscented liquid bleach in one gallon of water for an effective solution. Apply this mixture on non-porous surfaces like countertops or cutting boards, and let it sit for about five minutes before rinsing thoroughly with clean water.