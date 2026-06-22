Selecting the right format for your food journal is essential

How to start a food journal for better health

By Vinita Jain 11:35 pm Jun 22, 202611:35 pm

What's the story

Food journaling is a simple yet effective way to keep a tab on your eating habits and improve your health. By writing down what you eat, you can identify patterns, make informed choices, and stay mindful of your diet. For beginners, starting a food journal can be an eye-opening experience that helps you understand your relationship with food. Here are some practical tips to get you started on this journey.