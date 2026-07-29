Keep your furniture safe from your dog's chewing
What's the story
Dogs often chew furniture out of boredom or anxiety. This habit can be frustrating for pet owners, but with the right strategies, it can be managed effectively. By understanding why dogs chew and providing appropriate alternatives, you can protect your furniture while keeping your dog happy. Here are five practical ways to help stop your dog from chewing furniture.
Tip 1
Provide chew toys
Providing chew toys is an effective way to redirect your dog's chewing instincts.
Choose durable toys that are specifically designed for dogs, as these can withstand heavy chewing and are safer than household items.
By offering these toys as alternatives, you can satisfy your dog's natural urge to chew without damaging furniture.
Tip 2
Create a designated play area
Establishing a designated play area for your dog can minimize the temptation to chew on furniture.
This space should be filled with toys and other engaging activities that keep your dog occupied.
By confining them to this area when unsupervised, you reduce the chances of unwanted chewing behavior while giving them a fun space to play.
Tip 3
Use positive reinforcement
Positive reinforcement is key in teaching dogs what behavior is acceptable.
Whenever your dog opts for their chew toy over furniture, reward them with treats or praise.
This way, they learn that chewing on toys gets them rewards, while chewing on furniture gets them no attention or punishment.
Tip 4
Increase physical exercise
Increasing physical exercise can also reduce boredom-induced chewing in dogs.
Regular walks, playtime, and interactive games provide mental stimulation and physical activity that keep your dog engaged and happy.
A well-exercised dog is less likely to look for destructive outlets like chewing furniture.
Tip 5
Apply deterrent sprays
Deterrent sprays are specially formulated to make furniture unappealing to dogs by giving it a bitter taste.
Applying these sprays on the areas prone to chewing can dissuade dogs from going near them again.
It's important to use these sprays as part of a larger strategy that includes providing alternatives and positive reinforcement, rather than relying on them alone.