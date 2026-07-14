Keep fruits fresh longer with these tips
What's the story
Storing fruits properly is important to keep them fresh and nutritious. Most of us make common mistakes that can lead to spoilage or loss of flavor. By knowing these mistakes, you can make sure your fruits last longer and stay delicious. Here are some common fruit storage mistakes and how to avoid them, so that you can enjoy fresh fruits for a longer time.
Tip 1
Storing fruits with vegetables
Most of us tend to store fruits and vegetables together in the same compartment, thinking it would save space and keep them fresh.
However, most fruits emit ethylene gas, which can ripen vegetables too quickly, causing them to spoil faster.
To keep your produce fresh for longer, store fruits and vegetables separately in different compartments or crisper drawers.
Tip 2
Not using breathable bags
Another common mistake is not using breathable bags for storing fruits like apples or bananas.
Plastic bags trap moisture, leading to mold growth and spoilage.
Instead, use perforated plastic bags or paper towels to absorb excess moisture while allowing air circulation.
This simple step can significantly extend the shelf life of your stored fruits.
Tip 3
Refrigerating all fruits
Refrigerating all fruits is a mistake many make, thinking it would keep them fresh longer.
However, some fruits like bananas, peaches, and avocados do better when stored at room temperature until they ripen completely.
Once ripe, you can then refrigerate them if you want to slow down further ripening.
Tip 4
Ignoring humidity levels
We often ignore humidity levels while storing fruits in our refrigerators or pantries, which can have a huge impact on their longevity.
High humidity levels can cause excess moisture buildup, leading to quicker spoilage, while low humidity may dry out certain types of produce, like berries or grapes.
Adjusting humidity settings in your fridge or using moisture-absorbing products can help maintain optimal conditions for different types of fruit.
Tip 5
Not checking for spoilage regularly
Failing to check regularly for signs of spoilage among stored fruit is a common oversight that can affect the quality of other nearby produce.
If left unchecked, spoiled items can release gases that hasten decay processes in surrounding fruits, even if they appear unaffected at first glance.
Regularly inspect all stored items, removing any that show signs of rot, mold, or over-ripeness, to prevent further contamination and preserve overall freshness.