How to style a belted blazer this winter

The belted blazer is a versatile piece that can be styled in many ways to suit different occasions. This winter, you can use this fashion staple to create chic and sophisticated looks that are perfect for both casual and formal events. With the right styling techniques, you can make the belted blazer your go-to item for any occasion. Here are some practical tips on how to style this winter essential.

Tip 1 Pair with high-waisted trousers Pairing a belted blazer with high-waisted trousers creates a balanced silhouette that accentuates the waistline. This combination is ideal for office settings or formal gatherings where you want to look polished yet comfortable. Opt for neutral colors like black or gray to maintain a cohesive look, and finish off with pointed-toe shoes for added elegance.

Tip 2 Layer over a turtleneck sweater Layering a belted blazer over a turtleneck sweater is an excellent way to add warmth without compromising on style. This look works well for casual outings or weekend brunches, giving you both comfort and sophistication. Choose turtlenecks in solid colors or subtle patterns to complement the blazer's design, and pair with ankle boots for an effortless finish.

Tip 3 Combine with midi skirts Combining a belted blazer with midi skirts gives you an elegant and feminine silhouette, perfect for evening events or dinner dates. Go for skirts in flowy fabrics such as silk or chiffon to add movement and grace to your outfit. Add strappy heels or ballet flats, depending on your comfort level, and accessorize with minimalistic jewelry for a refined touch.

Tip 4 Style with wide-leg jeans For a more casual yet chic look, style your belted blazer with wide-leg jeans. This combination is perfect for day-to-day errands or casual meet-ups with friends. Go for jeans in classic denim shades like indigo or light blue to keep the focus on the blazer. Finish the look with loafers or sneakers, depending on your style, and add a crossbody bag for practicality.