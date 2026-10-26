How to style a braided half updo
What's the story
A braided half updo is a perfect blend of elegance and simplicity, making it a go-to choice for various occasions. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, this hairstyle can be easily achieved with a few simple steps. The best part? It does not require professional skills or expensive products. With just a little practice, anyone can master this timeless look.
Tip 1
Choose the right braid style
Selecting the right braid style is key to achieving the perfect half updo.
French braids, Dutch braids, and fishtail braids are some popular options that add texture and interest to your hair.
While French braids lay flat against the head, Dutch braids give a raised effect.
Fishtail braids are more intricate, but with practice, they can be done easily at home.
Tip 2
Gather necessary tools
Having the right tools at your disposal makes styling so much easier.
A good quality brush or comb is essential to detangle your hair before you start.
Hair ties and bobby pins are also essential to secure the braids in place.
A light-hold hairspray can help keep everything in place without making your hair stiff or unnatural-looking.
Tip 3
Sectioning hair properly
Proper sectioning is key to achieving a balanced look with your braided half updo.
Start by dividing your hair horizontally from ear to ear, leaving the top section for braiding.
This way, you can ensure that both sides of your head are even and symmetrical when styled.
It also makes it easier to manage long or thick hair.
Tip 4
Secure braids effectively
Once you've braided the top section of your hair, securing them properly is crucial for keeping everything in place throughout the day.
Use small elastic bands at the ends of each braid, before pinning them back with bobby pins into the desired position on either side of your head.
This way, they stay put all day long without slipping out of place easily.
Tip 5
Add finishing touches
Finally, adding finishing touches can elevate your braided half updo from ordinary to extraordinary.
Consider adding decorative clips or flowers along the braided sections for extra flair, if you are attending a special occasion like a wedding party, etc.
Alternatively, if it is just a casual day out, leave them as is, keeping it simple, yet stylishly effortless-looking, too!