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How to master a vintage ponytail

By Simran Jeet 11:22 am Jun 23, 202611:22 am

What's the story

The vintage ponytail is a timeless hairstyle that adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any look. Inspired by the icons of yesteryears, this style is perfect for those looking to add a classic flair to their hairdo. Be it for a special occasion or just to elevate your everyday style, mastering the vintage ponytail can be easy with some simple techniques. Here are five tips to help you achieve this iconic hairstyle effortlessly.