How to master a vintage ponytail
What's the story
The vintage ponytail is a timeless hairstyle that adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any look. Inspired by the icons of yesteryears, this style is perfect for those looking to add a classic flair to their hairdo. Be it for a special occasion or just to elevate your everyday style, mastering the vintage ponytail can be easy with some simple techniques. Here are five tips to help you achieve this iconic hairstyle effortlessly.
Tip 1
Choose the right height
Selecting the right height for your ponytail is crucial in achieving that vintage look. A mid-height ponytail usually works best, as it gives you a balanced and proportionate appearance. Placing the ponytail too high may make it look more modern than vintage, while too low may not give you the desired elegance. Experiment with different heights to see what suits your face shape and outfit best.
Tip 2
Use volumizing products
Volume is key to nailing a vintage ponytail. Use volumizing mousse or spray at the roots before styling to add body and lift. This will not only help you achieve the desired volume but also keep your hair in place throughout the day. Avoid heavy products that may weigh down your hair and make it look flat.
Tip 3
Incorporate hair accessories
Hair accessories can amp up your vintage ponytail by a mile. Think of using a silk scarf or a decorative hairband, just like the classic stars used to wear. These accessories not only add an element of interest but also help in keeping the ponytail secure without the use of too many pins or elastics.
Tip 4
Tease for extra volume
Teasing is an age-old trick to add volume and texture to your hair. Take small sections at the crown of your head, and gently backcomb them with a fine-tooth comb. Smooth over with a brush for a polished finish before tying back into a ponytail. This technique gives you height at the crown, which is quintessential for that vintage silhouette.
Tip 5
Smooth out flyaways with serum
Flyaways can ruin even the best-styled ponytails, so it is important to tame them with serum or light hairspray. Apply sparingly on any rebellious strands around your hairline or near the ponytail base, without making it greasy-looking. This way, you maintain sleekness all day long, without compromising on style quality.