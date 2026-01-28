How to style a cropped hoodie this winter

Layering cropped hoodies is a great way to stay warm and stylish in Africa's winter. This versatile piece can be paired with a range of clothing items to create different looks for different occasions. By mixing and matching, you can create outfits that are both functional and fashionable. Here are some practical tips on how to layer cropped hoodies for the season.

Denim duo Pair with high-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans make for the perfect match with cropped hoodies, as they give you the coverage and warmth on your lower half. This combination is ideal for casual outings or relaxed days at home. The high waistline complements the cropped nature of the hoodie, making it a balanced silhouette. You can choose from various denim styles like skinny or wide-leg depending on your personal style.

Double layer Layer over long-sleeve tops Wearing a long-sleeve top under your cropped hoodie is an easy way to add warmth without compromising on style. Opt for neutral colors or subtle patterns that go well with your hoodie. This way, you can easily adjust to changing temperatures throughout the day. Plus, this layering technique works well with both plain and graphic hoodies, making it versatile for different looks.

Skirt style Combine with midi skirts For a more feminine touch, team your cropped hoodie with a midi skirt. This combination is perfect for semi-formal events or even a day out in town. The contrast between the casual vibe of the hoodie and the elegance of a skirt creates an interesting visual appeal. Go for skirts in different fabrics like cotton or wool, depending on how cold it is.

