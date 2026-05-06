How to nail a messy bun

The messy bun is a go-to hairstyle for those who want to look effortlessly chic. It is versatile, easy to do, and can be worn on any occasion. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, the messy bun can be your savior. Here are some tips and tricks to style a perfect messy bun, and make it look stylish without too much effort.

Tip 1 Choosing the right base Choosing the right base is essential for a messy bun that stays put all day. Start with slightly dirty hair, as clean hair tends to slip out of place easily. If your hair is too clean, use a texturizing spray or dry shampoo to add grip and volume. This will make it easier to create and maintain the bun's shape.

Tip 2 Perfecting the twist technique The twist technique is key to getting that perfect messy look. Start by gathering your hair into a high or low ponytail, depending on your preference. Twist the ponytail loosely around its base until all the hair is wrapped into a bun shape. Secure with bobby pins or an elastic band, leaving some strands out for an intentional, tousled effect.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Adding volume with teasing Teasing adds volume and texture to your messy bun, making it look fuller and more dynamic. Take small sections of hair at the crown of your head, and gently backcomb them with a fine-tooth comb. Smooth over with your fingers for an effortless finish before gathering into your desired bun shape.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Accessorizing for style enhancement Accessories can take your messy bun from simple to stylish in no time. Try headbands, hair clips, or decorative pins that match your outfit or mood. These accessories not only keep stray hairs in place, but also add personality and flair to your hairstyle without much effort.