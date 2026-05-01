How to style a top hat

The top hat is a timeless accessory that can elevate any outfit, adding an air of sophistication and elegance. While traditionally associated with formal occasions, modern styling techniques allow you to incorporate this classic piece into various ensembles. Whether you are attending a wedding or looking to make a fashion statement, here are five ways to style a top hat for different occasions.

Formal events Pair with formal attire Pairing a top hat with formal attire is a classic choice for events like weddings or galas. Opt for a black or grey top hat to match your suit or tuxedo. Keep the rest of your outfit simple and elegant, with polished shoes, and minimal accessories. This combination exudes confidence and sophistication, making it perfect for high-profile events.

Casual outings Casual chic ensemble For casual outings, pair a top hat with relaxed clothing, like chinos and a crisp shirt. Choose neutral colors to keep the look balanced, and avoid clashing patterns. This style works well for outdoor gatherings or brunches, where you want to look put-together without being overly formal.

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Retro style Vintage-inspired look Embrace vintage fashion by pairing your top hat with retro-inspired clothing. Think high-waisted trousers, suspenders, and a tailored blazer in muted tones like brown or navy blue. This nostalgic look is perfect for themed parties or vintage fairs, where you want to stand out with unique style choices.

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Bohemian style Bohemian flair addition Add bohemian flair by teaming your top hat with flowing fabrics and earthy tones. A loose-fitting linen shirt, paired with wide-leg pants, creates an effortless yet stylish look. Ideal for music festivals or art events, this combination adds an unexpected twist while maintaining an element of sophistication.