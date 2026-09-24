Hairstyle 101: How to style a wavy lob
What's the story
The wavy lob, or long bob, is a versatile hairstyle that can be styled in a number of ways. It gives you the perfect mix of length and manageability, making it an ideal choice for those wanting to try something new without going too short. Here are five styling tips to help you get the most out of your wavy lob, each one practical and easy to follow.
Tip 1
Use sea salt spray for texture
Sea salt spray is your best friend when it comes to adding texture and volume to your wavy lob.
Simply spritz some on damp hair before styling, and you will get those beachy waves that last all day.
The salt gives your hair grip and body, making it easier to style without weighing it down.
It is a quick fix for adding that effortless, tousled look.
Tip 2
Try braiding overnight for waves
If you want to wake up with naturally wavy hair, try braiding your hair before going to bed.
Simply divide your damp hair into sections, and braid each one tightly.
By morning, you will have beautiful waves without using heat tools.
This method is gentle on your hair and works well for those who want to reduce heat damage.
Tip 3
Use a curling wand sparingly
A curling wand can be used to define waves in a wavy lob, but it is important to use it sparingly.
Instead of curling every strand, focus on random sections of your hair for a more natural look.
Use a larger barrel for loose waves that mimic the texture of naturally wavy hair.
Tip 4
Apply mousse for volume
Mousse is an excellent product for adding volume to a wavy lob.
Apply a small amount of mousse on damp hair from roots to tips before blow-drying with a round brush.
This technique lifts the roots and adds fullness throughout the style, without making it stiff or crunchy.
Tip 5
Experiment with hair accessories
Hair accessories like headbands or clips can add flair to your wavy lob while keeping it in place all day long.
A simple headband can transform your look from casual to chic in seconds, while decorative clips add an element of fun, without overpowering the hairstyle itself.