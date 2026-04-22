This is how you can upgrade your old pillows
What's the story
African kuba cloth pillows add a touch of cultural elegance to any space. These handcrafted beauties, made from the fibers of the papyrus plant, are known for their unique patterns and textures. They are not just decorative, but also a piece of history and craftsmanship. Using them in your decor can give an exotic yet sophisticated touch to your home.
Selection tips
Choosing the right kuba cloth
When selecting kuba cloth for pillows, consider the pattern and color. Each design tells a different story or symbolizes something unique. Choose colors that complement your existing decor, while ensuring the patterns are bold enough to stand out without overpowering the room.
Living room ideas
Incorporating kuba pillows in living spaces
Incorporate kuba cloth pillows into your living room by mixing them with solid-colored cushions for contrast. Place them on sofas or chairs to create focal points that draw attention, without overwhelming other elements in the room. The textured nature of kuba cloth adds depth and interest.
Bedroom styling
Using kuba pillows in bedrooms
In bedrooms, kuba cloth pillows can serve as both decorative accents and functional support while sleeping. Pair them with neutral bedding for a balanced look, or mix them with other patterned textiles for an eclectic vibe. Their earthy tones often harmonize well with natural wood furniture.
Maintenance advice
Caring for your kuba cloth pillows
To keep your kuba cloth pillows looking their best, it is important to take proper care of them. Regularly fluff them up to retain their shape, and avoid direct sunlight to prevent fading. If they get dirty, spot clean with a mild detergent and water, and avoid soaking the fabric completely. This way, the intricate designs and textures of the kuba cloth are preserved over time.