How to style turbans this monsoon

African turbans are a versatile and fashionable accessory that can be styled in a number of ways. Perfect for the monsoon season, these turbans not only add to your style but also protect your hair from humidity and rain. With a few simple techniques, you can wear them in styles that are both practical and chic. Here are some creative ways to style African turbans during the monsoon.

#1 The classic wrap style The classic wrap style is the most common way to wear an African turban. For this, start by placing the turban on your head, making sure both ends are of equal length. Cross the ends at the back of your head and bring them to the front. Twist them around each other and wrap them around your head until all fabric is used up. Tuck any loose ends inside for a neat finish.

#2 The knot twist technique The knot twist technique adds an element of sophistication to your look. Begin by placing the turban on your head with one end longer than the other. Take the longer end and make a knot at the front or side of your head, depending on your preference. Wrap any remaining fabric around the knot for added texture and volume.

#3 The side drape style The side drape style gives an elegant touch, ideal for casual outings or special occasions. Place one end of the turban over one shoulder, letting it drape down naturally along with your outfit's neckline or shoulder line. Secure it with pins if needed, but avoid pinning too tightly so as not to damage delicate fabrics like silk or chiffon used in some turbans today.