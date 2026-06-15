Undercut hairstyle: Tips to nail the look
What's the story
The undercut is a versatile hairstyle that has been trending for its edgy, yet sophisticated look. It involves shaving or cutting the hair on the sides and back of the head while keeping the top longer. This style can be customized to suit different hair types and personal preferences, making it a popular choice among those looking for a change. Here's how to style an undercut like a pro.
Tip 1
Choosing the right length
Choosing the right length for your undercut is key to getting the desired look. The length on top can range from short to long, depending on how bold you want your style to be. Shorter tops give a more dramatic contrast with the shaved sides, while longer tops give more styling options, like slicking back or creating volume.
Tip 2
Maintaining your undercut
Regular maintenance is key to keeping your undercut looking sharp. Visit your barber every four to six weeks for touch-ups on the sides and back. Use quality hair products that suit your hair type to keep the top styled without damaging it. Regular trims prevent split ends and maintain clean lines.
Tip 3
Experimenting with styles
One of the best things about an undercut is that it can be styled in so many ways. Try different looks like pompadours, quiffs, or textured crops on top of your undercut. Use styling products like pomade or wax for hold and texture, and experiment with different partings or combing techniques for variety.
Tip 4
Considering face shape
Your face shape plays a crucial role in determining how well an undercut will suit you. Round faces may benefit from longer tops to elongate features, while square faces might look great with softer textures on top. Oval faces have the advantage of versatility, as most styles complement their proportions well.