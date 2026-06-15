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Undercut hairstyle: Tips to nail the look

By Simran Jeet 10:43 am Jun 15, 202610:43 am

What's the story

The undercut is a versatile hairstyle that has been trending for its edgy, yet sophisticated look. It involves shaving or cutting the hair on the sides and back of the head while keeping the top longer. This style can be customized to suit different hair types and personal preferences, making it a popular choice among those looking for a change. Here's how to style an undercut like a pro.