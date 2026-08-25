How to master an upswept hairdo
What's the story
An upswept hairdo can be an elegant and timeless choice for any occasion. Whether you are attending a formal event or simply want to elevate your everyday look, mastering the art of upswept hairstyles can be rewarding. With the right techniques and tools, you can achieve a sophisticated look that enhances your features and complements your outfit. Here are five expert tips to help you style an upswept hairdo like a pro.
Tip 1
Choose the right tools
Selecting the right tools is essential for achieving a flawless upswept hairdo.
A good quality comb with fine teeth helps in sectioning hair evenly.
Hairpins and bobby pins are essential for securing the style in place, without being visible.
A strong-hold hairspray keeps everything intact throughout the day, while a teasing brush adds volume at the crown, if needed.
Tip 2
Section your hair properly
Proper sectioning is key to an even and balanced upswept style.
Begin by dividing your hair into manageable sections depending on thickness and length.
Start from the bottom layers, working your way up to ensure each part is styled before moving on.
This methodical approach helps in achieving symmetry, and prevents any loose strands from ruining the overall look.
Tip 3
Use volumizing products wisely
Volumizing products are your best friends when it comes to creating an upswept look with body and bounce.
Apply volumizing mousse or spray on damp hair before blow-drying for maximum lift at the roots.
For added texture, use sea salt spray or texturizing cream on dry hair before styling.
Tip 4
Secure with precision
Securing your upswept hairstyle with precision is key to keeping it intact all day long.
Use high-quality bobby pins that match your hair color for discretion when pinning sections together.
For extra security, consider using small elastic bands at strategic points before pinning them into place.
Tip 5
Finish with confidence
The final touch to an upswept hairdo is confidence in how you wear it.
Gently mist hairspray over your entire head for hold without stiffness or crunchiness, ensuring longevity without compromising comfortability throughout wear time during events or daily activities alike!