How to style asymmetrical haircuts
What's the story
Asymmetrical haircuts have always been a favorite of fashionistas, thanks to their edgy and modern look. They add a unique flair to any hairstyle, making it a go-to choice for those looking to make a statement. However, styling these haircuts can be tricky. Knowing different techniques can help you achieve the desired look without any hassle. Here are some practical tips to style asymmetrical haircuts like a pro.
Tip 1
Choose the right products
Selecting the right hair products is key to styling asymmetrical haircuts. Use lightweight mousses or gels that give hold without weighing down the hair. A texturizing spray can also add volume and definition to the layers. For those with frizz-prone hair, a smoothing serum can help tame flyaways while keeping the style intact.
Tip 2
Experiment with parting
The way you part your hair can make a world of difference in how an asymmetrical haircut looks. Try different parts, like side or deep side parts, to see which one complements your face shape and haircut best. A side part can accentuate the asymmetry more, while a center part gives a balanced look.
Tip 3
Incorporate layers wisely
Layers are key to bringing out the best in an asymmetrical haircut. But, adding them wisely is the key to achieving the perfect balance and volume. Adding layers around the crown can give you more height and movement, while keeping ends sleek and polished. This way, you can have a hairstyle that is both dynamic and sophisticated.
Tip 4
Use heat tools sparingly
While heat tools such as straighteners or curling irons can help you style asymmetrical haircuts, using them sparingly is important to keep your hair healthy. If you do use these tools, always apply a heat protectant spray first to minimize damage. This way, you can achieve your desired look without compromising on the health of your hair.