How to style autumn-inspired earthy tones

Autumn is the perfect time to embrace earthy tones, which are synonymous with the season's natural beauty. These colors, inspired by nature, can make your wardrobe more versatile and stylish. From warm browns to muted greens, earthy tones can be mixed and matched to create a range of looks for different occasions. Here are some practical tips to style these colors effortlessly this autumn.

Tip 1 Layering with earthy hues Layering is an excellent way to incorporate earthy tones into your outfits. Start with a neutral base like a beige or cream top, and add layers in shades of olive green or rust orange. A lightweight scarf or cardigan can add warmth and depth without overpowering the look. This technique not only keeps you comfortable as temperatures change but also adds visual interest to your ensemble.

Tip 2 Accessories in natural shades Accessories are key in bringing earthy tones into your wardrobe. Opt for belts, bags, and shoes in shades of brown or tan to add a touch of sophistication. Jewelry made from natural materials like wood or stone can further enhance the autumnal vibe. These subtle additions make your outfit cohesive while keeping the focus on the rich colors of the season.

Tip 3 Mixing textures for depth Mixing textures is a great way to add dimension when styling earthy tones. Pair soft knits with denim in muted shades like sage green or burnt sienna. Incorporate fabrics like suede or corduroy for added warmth and texture contrast. This approach not only makes your outfit more visually appealing but also highlights the richness of each color.