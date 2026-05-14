How to get the perfect bohemian waves
What's the story
Bohemian waves are the perfect way to get that effortless, beachy look. This hairstyle is all about loose, textured curls that give you a relaxed vibe. Be it for a casual outing or a special occasion, bohemian waves can amp up your look without much effort. Here is how you can get this timeless hairstyle with some easy-to-follow tips and tricks.
Tip 1
Preparing your hair
Start with clean, dry hair. Use a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to add body and texture. Apply a heat protectant spray to shield your hair from styling tools. If you have naturally straight hair, consider using a sea salt spray for added grip and texture.
Tip 2
Using braids for waves
One of the simplest ways to achieve bohemian waves is by braiding your hair. Divide your hair into sections, and braid each one tightly. Leave them overnight or until completely dry before unraveling them for loose curls. This method is heat-free and great for maintaining hair health.
Tip 3
Curling wand technique
For those who prefer using tools, a curling wand can do the trick. Choose a wand with a barrel size of one inch or more for bigger curls. Take small sections of hair and wrap them around the wand, holding for about 10 seconds before releasing. Make sure not to curl all sections uniformly to keep it natural looking.
Tip 4
Finishing touches
Once you have achieved the desired wave pattern, use your fingers to gently tousle the curls for added volume and movement. Finish off with a light-hold hairspray to keep the waves in place, without making them stiff or crunchy. Avoid heavy products that could weigh down your curls or make them look greasy.
Tip 5
Maintaining your waves all day
To keep your bohemian waves intact throughout the day, avoid touching your hair too much, as this can cause frizzing. If needed, carry an extra hair tie or bobby pins in case you want to pin back sections later on without losing the overall wave structure.