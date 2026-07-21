Want a formal hairstyle? Try braided crown
What's the story
Braided crowns are a timeless and elegant hairstyle, perfect for formal occasions. They add a touch of sophistication and can be customized to suit different hair types and lengths. Whether you are attending a wedding, gala, or any other formal event, mastering the art of braided crowns can elevate your look significantly. Here are some essential tips and techniques to help you achieve the perfect braided crown for any formal occasion.
#1
Choosing the right braid style
Selecting the appropriate braid style is key to achieving a stunning crown.
French braids are popular for their tightness and neatness, while Dutch braids give a more three-dimensional effect.
If you want something intricate, fishtail braids are a great option.
Consider your hair texture and length when choosing the style; longer hair usually works well with more complex designs.
#2
Preparing your hair properly
Proper preparation is key to a flawless braided crown.
Start with clean, dry hair; use a smoothing serum or light mousse to tame frizz and add shine. If your hair is too slippery, use a texturizing spray to add grip.
Section off your hair into manageable parts before starting the braid process; this will make it easier to handle each section evenly.
#3
Securing your braid effectively
Securing your braid properly is key to keeping it in place throughout the event.
Use clear elastics at the end of each braid section to prevent them from unraveling.
Bobby pins should be used strategically along the crown area, where extra hold is needed without being visible.
For added security, consider using hairspray lightly over the entire hairstyle once completed.
#4
Adding accessories thoughtfully
Accessories can take your braided crown to the next level of elegance without overshadowing it.
Delicate pins with pearls or crystals can be added along the braids, or at the base of the crown, for a subtle sparkle.
Fresh flowers are also a popular choice among brides looking for natural beauty in their hairstyles on special days like weddings.