Hairstyle 101: How to style bun wraps
What's the story
Bun wraps are the perfect way to keep your hair healthy while giving it a stylish twist. These wraps, which are easy to use, can be a part of your daily routine to keep your hair protected and looking good. With the right techniques, you can master the art of bun wrapping in no time. Here is how to do it.
Fabric selection
Choosing the right fabric
Choosing the right fabric for your bun wrap is essential to keep your hair healthy.
Natural fabrics like cotton or silk are ideal as they absorb less moisture than synthetic ones.
Silk wraps minimize friction, which can cause breakage, while cotton ones are breathable, comfortable, and gentle.
Pick a fabric that suits your comfort and hair type.
Wrapping method
Perfecting the wrap technique
Mastering the wrap technique is key to getting a neat bun every time.
Start by gathering all your hair into a ponytail at the desired height.
Twist the ponytail around itself until it forms a tight coil.
Then, wrap this coil with your chosen fabric, making sure it is secure but not too tight to avoid tension on your scalp.
Securing tips
Securing your bun wrap
Securing your bun wrap properly ensures it stays in place throughout the day or night.
Use bobby pins or hair ties that match your hair color to secure any loose ends of the wrap.
Make sure that everything feels comfortable and is not too tight, which could lead to headaches or discomfort over time.
Maintenance tips
Maintaining your bun wrap
Proper maintenance keeps your bun wrap looking good and your hair healthy.
Wash your wraps regularly according to their material's care instructions, usually every week or two weeks, depending on how often you wear them.
This prevents buildup of oils and dirt from transferring onto your hair, which could lead to dullness or even scalp issues over time if not addressed regularly enough.