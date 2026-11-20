How to style classic vintage hairstyles
What's the story
Classic vintage hairstyles are always in vogue, giving a timeless elegance to any look. Be it for a special occasion or just to add some flair to your everyday style, these hairstyles can be the perfect choice. From glamorous waves to structured updos, vintage hairstyles give you a variety of options to play with. Here's how you can effortlessly style them, and tips to make them last.
Tip 1
Mastering the art of pin curls
Pin curls are the foundation of many vintage hairstyles.
To achieve them, start with damp hair and apply a setting lotion or mousse.
Divide your hair into small sections, and roll each section around your finger, securing it with a bobby pin.
Let the curls set for at least 30 minutes before removing the pins.
This technique gives you tight curls that can be styled into various looks.
Tip 2
Creating glamorous victory rolls
Victory rolls are a signature of vintage glamour.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, and take two sections from the front on either side of your head.
Tease each section at the roots for volume, and smooth over with a comb.
Roll each section towards your scalp, and secure with bobby pins or hairspray for hold.
Tip 3
Achieving sleek finger waves
Finger waves give you that smooth, elegant look, perfect for any vintage-inspired outfit.
Start with wet hair, and apply gel generously throughout.
Create S-shaped waves by using your fingers as combs, pressing the waves into place along the length of your hair from roots to tips.
Use clips to hold them until dry, before removing them carefully.
Tip 4
Styling a classic beehive updo
The beehive updo is an iconic style that screams sophistication.
First, tease all over the crown area for volume, then smooth over the top layer gently with a brush so it's sleek but still puffy underneath.
Gather the remaining lengths into a low ponytail if desired, twist around itself tightly, and pin securely underneath the base where necessary to keep everything in place all day long without falling apart!