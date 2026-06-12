How to style eco-friendly fabrics
What's the story
Celebrities are the biggest trendsetters, and they have been leading the way in sustainable fashion by opting for eco-friendly fabrics. From organic cotton to bamboo, these materials are not just good for the planet, but also make for some stylish options. By following their lead, you can make your wardrobe more sustainable without compromising on style. Here's how you can style eco-friendly fabrics like your favorite celebs.
#1
Embrace organic cotton basics
Organic cotton is a popular choice among celebs due to its softness and low environmental impact. Unlike conventional cotton, organic cotton is grown without harmful pesticides or chemicals. This makes it a safer option for both the environment and the consumer. Celebrities often wear organic cotton T-shirts, dresses, and even jeans, making them versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down.
#2
Opt for bamboo blends
Bamboo fabric is another celebrity favorite, thanks to its natural breathability and moisture-wicking properties. Bamboo blends are often used in activewear and loungewear because they keep you comfortable while being eco-friendly. The fabric is also naturally antibacterial, which makes it perfect for everyday wear. Celebrities love pairing bamboo blend tops with casual bottoms for a laid-back, yet chic, look.
#3
Choose hemp for durability
Hemp is one of the strongest natural fibers, and it is often chosen by celebs for its durability and sustainability. Hemp requires very little water to grow, making it an eco-friendly option. Hemp clothing usually gets softer with every wash, making it last longer than many other fabrics. Celebrities often wear hemp jackets or pants as part of their casual outfits.
#4
Support recycled polyester fashion
Recycled polyester has become a favorite among celebrities looking to reduce plastic waste through fashion. This fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles, giving them a new life as clothing items like jackets or activewear. By choosing recycled polyester, you not only help cut down on landfill waste, but also get high-performance garments that withstand wear and tear.