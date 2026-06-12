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How to style eco-friendly fabrics

By Simran Jeet 04:01 pm Jun 12, 202604:01 pm

What's the story

Celebrities are the biggest trendsetters, and they have been leading the way in sustainable fashion by opting for eco-friendly fabrics. From organic cotton to bamboo, these materials are not just good for the planet, but also make for some stylish options. By following their lead, you can make your wardrobe more sustainable without compromising on style. Here's how you can style eco-friendly fabrics like your favorite celebs.