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Face-framing layers: A hairstyle for every face shape

By Simran Jeet 03:30 pm Jul 02, 202603:30 pm

What's the story

Face-framing layers are a great way to add dimension and movement to your hair, while also accentuating your facial features. This versatile hairstyle can be sported by anyone, irrespective of hair type or length. By adding these layers, you can achieve a more balanced look without having to chop off much of your hair. Here are some tips to style face-framing layers like a pro.