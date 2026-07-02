Face-framing layers: A hairstyle for every face shape
What's the story
Face-framing layers are a great way to add dimension and movement to your hair, while also accentuating your facial features. This versatile hairstyle can be sported by anyone, irrespective of hair type or length. By adding these layers, you can achieve a more balanced look without having to chop off much of your hair. Here are some tips to style face-framing layers like a pro.
Length selection
Choose the right length
Choosing the right length for face-framing layers is important. Shorter layers can give you a youthful look, while longer ones lend an elegant touch. For short hair, chin-length or shoulder-length cuts work well. Medium-length hair can go for layers starting from the jawline or cheekbones. Long hair looks great with subtle layers that start around the shoulders.
Face shape
Consider your face shape
Your face shape should also determine how you style your layers. Round faces look good with long layers that fall past the chin, as they elongate the face. Square faces can opt for soft waves around the jawline to soften angular features. Heart-shaped faces look good with side-swept bangs and layered fringes that balance forehead width.
Product usage
Use styling products wisely
Using styling products wisely can make a world of difference in how your face-framing layers look. A volumizing mousse can add body to fine hair, while a smoothing serum can tame frizz in thicker textures. For those with curly hair, a curl-enhancing cream helps define natural waves without weighing them down.
Maintenance tips
Regular maintenance is key
Regular maintenance is key to keeping your face-framing layers looking fresh and stylish. Schedule regular trims every six to eight weeks to avoid split ends and keep the shape intact. Use deep conditioning treatments once a week to keep your hair healthy and prevent damage from styling tools like blow dryers or flat irons.