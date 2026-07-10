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Want a hair makeover? Try faux locks

By Simran Jeet 03:15 pm Jul 10, 202603:15 pm

What's the story

Faux locks are a versatile and stylish way to change your look without committing to permanent changes. They can be worn for different occasions, giving you the freedom to express yourself through your hair. Be it a special event or just trying something new, faux locks can be the perfect accessory. Here are some practical tips on how to style faux locks for different occasions.