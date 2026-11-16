Flat hair? These hairstyles will add volume and style
What's the story
Flat hair can be a common concern, especially when you have an important meeting to attend. The right hairstyle can make you look more confident and professional. Luckily, there are a number of quick styles that can add volume and elegance to flat hair without requiring much time or effort. Here are five quick hairstyles that are perfect for flat hair on meeting days.
Tip 1
Voluminous ponytail with a twist
A voluminous ponytail is an easy way to add height to flat hair.
Start by teasing the crown of your head gently with a comb for added volume.
Gather your hair into a high ponytail, and secure it with an elastic band.
For added flair, wrap a small section of hair around the base of the ponytail to conceal the elastic band, securing it with a bobby pin.
Tip 2
Sleek low bun
The sleek low bun is perfect for a polished look.
Start by applying some smoothing serum or gel to tame any flyaways.
Gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it into a low bun, securing it with bobby pins or a hair tie.
This style not only looks sophisticated, but also keeps your hair neatly out of your face.
Tip 3
Half-up twisted style
The half-up, twisted style gives you the best of both worlds: some hair down, and some up, for a balanced look.
Take two sections from either side of your head near the temples and twist them towards the back.
Secure them together with a small elastic or decorative clip, leaving the rest of your hair down for added volume.
Tip 4
Side-swept waves
For those who prefer their hair down, side-swept waves are an elegant option that adds movement and dimension.
Use a curling wand to create loose waves on one side of your head, then sweep all of your hair over to that side for an asymmetrical look.
Secure with hairspray for hold throughout the day.
Tip 5
Braided crown hairstyle
The braided crown hairstyle gives you a sophisticated look, perfect for important meetings.
Part your hair down the middle, and create two braids on either side of your head.
Pull them across the top and secure them with bobby pins on the other side, forming a crown-like effect.
This style is elegant and keeps your hair neatly styled all day.