How to create braids that stay in place all day
What's the story
Formal braids are the perfect way to add elegance and sophistication to your look. They are versatile, making them suitable for a number of occasions, be it a wedding or a corporate event. With the right techniques, you can master these styles and make heads turn. Here are some expert tips to help you achieve flawless formal braids that will stay put all day long.
Style selection
Choosing the right braid style
Choosing the right braid style is key to achieving a polished look.
Consider the occasion and your outfit while selecting a braid.
French braids are perfect for understated elegance, while fishtail braids add a modern twist.
For more intricate looks, try combining different braid techniques, or adding accessories like pins or ribbons to enhance your style.
Hair preparation
Preparing your hair properly
Proper hair preparation is key to flawless braiding.
Start with clean, dry hair, and use a good-quality conditioner to keep your locks manageable.
Apply a light styling product to add grip and control while braiding.
If you have fine or slippery hair, consider using texturizing spray for added volume and hold.
Technique mastery
Mastering basic braiding techniques
Mastering basic braiding techniques is essential for creating formal styles.
Start with simple three-strand braids before moving on to more complex ones, like French or Dutch braids.
Practice regularly in front of a mirror to improve your technique and ensure even tension throughout each section of hair.
Secure fastening
Securing your braid for longevity
To make sure your braid stays in place all day, secure it with elastic bands that match your hair color.
Use bobby pins strategically to tuck away any loose strands or flyaways, without ruining the overall look of the braid.
For extra security, especially if you are going to be active throughout the day, finish off with hairspray.