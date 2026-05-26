These fringe hairstyles can totally change your look

Fringe hairstyles have always been a favorite among those looking to add a little flair to their look. They can be worn in a number of ways, making them a versatile pick for all kinds of hair lengths and textures. From classic bangs to modern layered fringes, these styles can be customized to suit your personality. Here are five stylish fringe hairstyles that can transform your look instantly.

#1 Classic blunt bangs Classic blunt bangs are a timeless choice that can instantly change your appearance. These straight-across bangs sit just above the eyebrows and lend an air of sophistication. They work well with straight hair but can also be styled on wavy textures for a more relaxed look. Blunt bangs frame the face beautifully and can highlight your eyes, making them a popular pick among many.

#2 Layered side fringe Layered side fringes offer a softer alternative to blunt cuts. This style involves long layers swept to one side, adding movement and dimension to your hair. It's perfect for those who want a subtle change without going too dramatic. The layered side fringe works well with both long and medium-length hair, giving an elegant touch that complements various face shapes.

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#3 Wispy curtain bangs Wispy curtain bangs are all about versatility and low maintenance. Parted down the middle or slightly off-center, these light fringes frame the face delicately, without overpowering other features. They go well with straight or wavy hair, and can be easily styled with different partings or tucked behind the ears for a change in look.

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#4 Textured choppy bangs Textured choppy bangs add an edgy vibe to any hairstyle by creating an illusion of volume and movement. Cut unevenly at different lengths, these fringes add depth and interest to flat hairstyles. They look great on medium-length or long hair, styled straight or tousled for an effortlessly cool appearance.