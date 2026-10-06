Rainy days got you frizzy hair? Try these styles
What's the story
Rainy days can be a nightmare for curly hair, with humidity causing frizz and loss of definition. However, there are several ways to style curly hair that not only combat the effects of moisture but also look chic. From protective styles to simple updos, these ideas will keep your curls looking their best, even when the weather isn't cooperating. Here are some practical tips.
Tip 1
Pineapple method for volume retention
The pineapple method is a go-to trick for keeping volume in curly hair overnight.
Simply gather your hair at the top of your head in a loose ponytail, resembling a pineapple.
This keeps your curls intact and prevents them from flattening while you sleep.
Use a soft scrunchie to avoid creasing, and wake up with bouncy curls ready to go.
Tip 2
Braid out for defined curls
A braid out is another great way to define curls without heat styling.
Simply braid damp hair into sections before going to bed, and let them air-dry overnight.
When you undo the braids in the morning, you'll be greeted with well-defined waves and curls that are frizz-free.
This method works well on all curl types and gives you natural-looking results.
Tip 3
Twists for added texture
Twists are another versatile styling option that adds texture and reduces frizz on rainy days.
Divide damp hair into small sections, and twist each one tightly from root to tip.
Allow them to dry completely before unraveling for a textured look that holds up against humidity.
Twists can be worn as a protective style or as part of an everyday look.
Tip 4
High bun as a quick fix
A high bun is an easy, quick fix for dealing with unruly curls on rainy days.
Pull all your hair up into a high ponytail, and twist it around itself into a bun at the crown of your head.
Secure with pins or an elastic band, and you've got an elegant hairstyle that keeps frizz under control while looking polished.
Tip 5
Headband trick for frizz control
Using a headband is an easy way to control frizz while adding style to your look.
Simply place a stretchy headband over your head like a crown, and tuck any flyaways underneath it gently with fingers or combs, if needed.
This trick works wonders by keeping moisture away from individual strands while looking effortlessly chic.